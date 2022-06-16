ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota couple caught with fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and more in drug bust

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXquo_0gCrDpka00

SARASOTA, Fla. – A Sarasota couple is behind bars after a search of their apartment uncovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs Wednesday, police said.

30-year-old Marcus Thomas and 40-year-old Bailey Krystal are facing multiple drug charges after a routine probation search of an apartment on North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota led to the discovery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Around 4:40 a.m. detectives arrived to search the apartment where investigators found 505 grams of marijuana vacuum sealed and hidden in a suitcase under the bed along with a small pouch with cocaine and some men’s clothing.

A fake red ‘Rockstar Energy’ drink with a false top was found in the closet when the coupe had hidden crack cocaine inside, police said.

Throughout the rest of the apartment, detectives found multiple baggies of fentanyl, more cocaine, cash inside a unicorn backpack, and various prescription pills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rurc1_0gCrDpka00

In total the search uncovered:

  • 14.6 grams of fentanyl
  • 32.5 grams of cocaine
  • 506 grams of marijuana
  • 16.8 grams of synthetic cannabis
  • 16 Gabapentin pills
  • 2 dosage units of Alprazolam
  • $1,040.72 in Cash
  • 5 cell phones

Both Thomas and Krystal are facing charges of Trafficking in Cocaine (28-199 grams), Trafficking in Fentanyl (14-28 grams), Possession of Marijuana within 1000’ of a Church with Intent, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Scheduled 1 Synthetic Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Alprazolam, Possession of Drug without a Prescription, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wengradio.com

Sarasota Couple Arrested For Drug Trafficking

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after a residential search warrant revealed trafficking amounts of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, and weapons. On Thursday, June 9, as part of an ongoing joint operation with the DEA, SIS detectives assisted with executing a search warrant at the home...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Tamiami, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead in Bradenton crash after driver hits parked car, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man in Bradenton died after he crashed into a parked car and a Manatee county work truck at around 7:25 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement says. The Bradenton Police Department said in a news release 71-year-old Brad Davis was heading eastbound on Manatee Avenue before he drove onto the opposite side of the road and hit a parked car and a truck on the westbound lanes.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Fentanyl#Synthetic Marijuana#Gabapentin#Alprazolam#Trafficking#Possession Of Marijuana
fox13news.com

Child hospitalized after being struck by lawnmower in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - A three-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday evening after being hit by a lawnmower, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. First responders were called to the 3900 block of Torey Pines Boulevard in Sarasota around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a child struck by a lawnmower.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Woman Saves Girls from Alleged Kidnapper After He Followed Them Into Fla. Church: Police

A Florida woman helped save two girls from an alleged kidnapper after he walked into a church with the victims. David Daniels of Brandon, Fla., was arrested on two counts of child abuse and two counts of false imprisonment in connection with attempting to kidnap the children. Daniels is currently still in jail on a $104,000 bond as of Wednesday evening, according to arrest records.
BRANDON, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Caught on Camera with a Body

This week on The Docket, one Florida criminal, an 8-time felon, captures himself on his own surveillance cameras dragging a dead woman’s body around his house. An open-and-shut case for police in Manatee County. Plus, a mother mourns the death of her young daughter who was gunned down in her own car at a Tampa intersection.
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy