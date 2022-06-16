Sarasota couple caught with fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and more in drug bust

SARASOTA, Fla. – A Sarasota couple is behind bars after a search of their apartment uncovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs Wednesday, police said.

30-year-old Marcus Thomas and 40-year-old Bailey Krystal are facing multiple drug charges after a routine probation search of an apartment on North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota led to the discovery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Around 4:40 a.m. detectives arrived to search the apartment where investigators found 505 grams of marijuana vacuum sealed and hidden in a suitcase under the bed along with a small pouch with cocaine and some men’s clothing.

A fake red ‘Rockstar Energy’ drink with a false top was found in the closet when the coupe had hidden crack cocaine inside, police said.

Throughout the rest of the apartment, detectives found multiple baggies of fentanyl, more cocaine, cash inside a unicorn backpack, and various prescription pills.

In total the search uncovered:

14.6 grams of fentanyl

32.5 grams of cocaine

506 grams of marijuana

16.8 grams of synthetic cannabis

16 Gabapentin pills

2 dosage units of Alprazolam

$1,040.72 in Cash

5 cell phones

Both Thomas and Krystal are facing charges of Trafficking in Cocaine (28-199 grams), Trafficking in Fentanyl (14-28 grams), Possession of Marijuana within 1000’ of a Church with Intent, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Scheduled 1 Synthetic Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Alprazolam, Possession of Drug without a Prescription, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.