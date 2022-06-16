Woman in custody after hitting someone in face with oven rack in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday after police were called to a Florida Avenue location about an assault.
According to a report, police arrested Kendra Thomas, 44, after she allegedly hit another woman with an object described as a “wire oven grate.”
The victim was sitting outside in a chair when Thomas hit her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground as she was repeatedly assaulted.
Thomas then continued to berate the victim before having a beer bottle thrown at her in retaliation.
Police noticed swelling and a small laceration on the victim’s face; she was taken to the ER by her daughter.
Thomas also suffered injuries to her face and arms, police said. She is charged with second-degree assault and battery.
