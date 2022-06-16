Maurice McNeill

Mr. Tommy Lee “Two Fingers” Davis, age 61, of Cave City, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Tommy was born on November 11, 1960, a son of the late Russell Wilson Davis and Vernia Lorene (Gipson) Davis. Tommy moved to Cave City a little over thirty years ago, where he quickly became a fixture in the community. You could find him out “Making his rounds” throughout downtown, visiting with all of his friends, and he was never too busy to make a new one. On anyone’s worst day, Tommy would do his best to put a smile on your face. He will be remembered for his love of telling stories and doing whatever he could to brighten your day.

