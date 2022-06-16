ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Maurice McNeill

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaurice McNeill, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at his residence. He was a son of the late Archie and Dorothy McNeill. He was born on the family farm in Newbury, Ontario. He is survived by his...

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcluradio.com

Michael Eddie Whitlow

Michael Eddie Whitlow, 60, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late William Orbie and Lula Bell Staples Whitlow. He was a veteran of the Kentucky National Guard. He is survived by one son: Christopher...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Jimmy Crain

Jimmy Crain age 69 passed away Thursday, June 16th at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was the son of the late Orvil & Ruby Cross Crain. He was a concrete laborer. He was preceded in death by a brother Tino Crain & sisters Gladys Nunn & Linda Smith.
HART COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Tommy Lee “Two Fingers” Davis

Mr. Tommy Lee “Two Fingers” Davis, age 61, of Cave City, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Tommy was born on November 11, 1960, a son of the late Russell Wilson Davis and Vernia Lorene (Gipson) Davis. Tommy moved to Cave City a little over thirty years ago, where he quickly became a fixture in the community. You could find him out “Making his rounds” throughout downtown, visiting with all of his friends, and he was never too busy to make a new one. On anyone’s worst day, Tommy would do his best to put a smile on your face. He will be remembered for his love of telling stories and doing whatever he could to brighten your day.
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Nathan Blaydes

Nathan Ray Blaydes, age 34, of Edmonton passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Tipton Baptist Hospital in Covington, TN. Born October 16, 1987 in Glasgow, to Helen “Milton” and J.L. Blaydes. Survivors include one daughter Mary Jane Blaydes of Glasgow; one son, Odin Ray Blaydes of...
EDMONTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glasgow, KY
Obituaries
State
Kentucky State
City
Lloyd, KY
City
Glasgow, KY
City
Ruth, KY
City
Keith, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wcluradio.com

Marjorie McWherter

Mrs. Marjorie (Howard) McWherter, age 93, of Tompkinsville passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at The Bowling Green Medical Center. Marjorie was born on June 9, 1929, the daughter of the late Andrew “Jack” Howard, and Audrey Ruth Tyree. She married Clarence Reed McWherter, who preceded her in death on June 16, 2006. She retired from Handmacher’s Garment Factory after forty-three years and was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Lee Crowder

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Lee Crowder, 61, of Smiths Grove passed away at 11:15 PM June 16, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a member of Vincent Church. He was a son of the late Charles F. Crowder and Carolyn Hayes Crowder. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Krista Vincent; a brother, Harold Crowder; and a sister, Lisa Gaye Crowder.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Marilyn Sue Kidd

Marilyn Sue Kidd, age 79, of Nolensville, TN, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a member of the River of Life Church in Smyrna, TN. Before moving to Tennessee she was a long time member of Munfordville Baptist Church and a 1960 graduate of Munfordville High School. She was a Kentucky Colonel. She started her career as a social worker in Hart County and retired from the state of Kentucky, writing policy for Child Support Enforcement. She devoted her life to being an advocate for and helping others. She was a strong, kind, giving and sincere person, who had an above average sense of humor.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Woman arrested after making threats to local physicians

GLASGOW — A woman who allegedly threatened a local veterinarian and employees of TJ Regional Health earlier this week has been arrested. Rebecca A. Cooper, 35, of Glasgow, was served a warrant at her Adams Place apartment on Thursday evening, according to court records. She was summoned on three charges – third degree terroristic threatening, harassing communications and first degree stalking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy