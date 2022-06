In a signing ceremony attended by Utah state representatives, congressional staffers and Emery County elected officials, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Director Tracy Stone-Manning conveyed 6,300 acres of federal public land to the state of Utah that the state will use to expand Goblin Valley State Park. Two additional conveyances signed by BLM Utah State Director Greg Sheehan will enable a new site for an Emery County Sheriff’s Office Substation and allow for the Buckhorn Information Center.

EMERY COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO