Brooklyn, NY

Man dead after getting caught between train, subway platform, falling onto tracks: MTA

By Mira Wassef, Jay Dow, Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– A man died after he was dragged onto the tracks and struck by a subway train in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, police said.

While police said the man’s clothing got caught in the door of a subway train before he was dragged onto the tracks and struck by an oncoming Q train, MTA officials “do not believe this is a door incident.” The victim is believed to have been exiting the train before his death.

“The individual was caught between the train and the platform and later fell into the pit, into the tracks, and a second train came over,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died early Thursday morning, police said. His exact cause of death was not yet clear Thursday afternoon, according to the MTA.

Police identified the victim as Marcus Bryant. They said no criminality was suspected in his death.

There are cameras on the platform where the deadly incident happened, officials said. They were working.

