Anita Ann Pierini Norcross, 68, of Lake Village, passed away on June 19, 2022. Anita was born to Robert ‘Podgy’ Pierini Sr. and Catherine Haverkamp in 1954. She served the town of Lake Village as a banker for over 30 years and retired from Simmons First Bank. Anita also served on the Lake Village Chamber of Commerce and was a lifelong parishioner and communicant of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

LAKE VILLAGE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO