June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of corgis and thousands of dog-loving humans gathered on a San Francisco beach for the first Corgi Con since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Corgi Con, which began in 2014, happens twice a year -- usually in July and October -- on San Francisco's Ocean Beach, but the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO