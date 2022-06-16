ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather: Strong t-storms likely today

By Alexander Wasilenko
 4 days ago

A complex low pressure system and its attending boundaries will clash with an unstable air mass today. It will result in the threat for strong to severe storms, especially as we head into the late afternoon and early evening. As for this morning, isolated showers and a clap or two of thunder are possible as a warm front lifts northeast. The precipitation arrives as temperatures start off in the 50s and 60s.

The afternoon will get very interesting as we have scheduled peeks of sunshine throughout the day along with blustery south winds of 15-30+ mph. The sunshine and mild breezes will help to push temperatures into the upper 70s to middle 80s and dew point readings into the 60s. All of those weather ingredients will clash with our incoming cold front for late today.

That cold front is expected to produce strong to severe thunderstorms from the St. Lawrence River Valley and all the way over to the Champlain Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has issued as high as an enhanced risk (3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale) for St. Lawrence County.

Heavy rain and damaging winds are likely with any one storm. We’re also monitoring the potential for hail and isolated tornado. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts (Local 22/44 App, NOAA Weather Radio, etc.) in case a warning gets issued for your area.

Tomorrow, that low pressure system slowly trails away into northern Maine leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few leftover showers. The best chance for lingering showers will occur during the afternoon on Friday all as highs achieve the upper 70s to low 80s.

