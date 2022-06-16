ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Back on bench Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Gomes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres. Since coming off the 10-day injured...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Snaps skid with two homers

Walker went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Walker entered Sunday on an 0-for-15 skid. He snapped that slump in his first at-bat with a 404-foot homer. He added a 413-foot blast in the fourth inning, and it was the first baseman who accounted for both runs on Twins starter Chris Archer's line. Through 66 contests, Walker has 18 homers, 35 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple with a .201/.297/.483 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Picks up third win

Senzatela (3-3) earned the win against the Padres on Sunday, allowing one run on six hits while striking out three and walking two over six innings. Despite giving up six hits and two walks, Senzatela was able to limit the damage to just one earned run, which came on a solo shot from Luke Voit in the second inning. The righty threw 51 of 87 pitches for strikes in the outing. It was Senzatela's third quality start in a row and his fourth this season. He will take a 4.42 ERA into his next appearance.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Keeps power binge going

Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mariners. Trout finished the five-game series this weekend with five homers, including blasts that accounted for the game-winning run in each of the last three contests. The power surge has him up to 21 long balls in 61 games. He's added a .290/.389/.659 slash line with 43 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 doubles and a triple across 252 plate appearances. He'll look to keep things going this week back in Anaheim, as the Angels are set to welcome the Royals for three games early in the week before another series with the Mariners over next weekend.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Adds steal Sunday

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Rojas got aboard with a single in the sixth inning, stole second and scored on a Buddy Kennedy grand slam. While he's gone 3-for-20 (.150) with six strikeouts in his last five games, Rojas has added two of his five steals this season in that span. The versatile 27-year-old has a .254/.329/.388 slash line with four home runs, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored, four doubles and a triple. He's primarily played at third base lately, taking on an everyday role.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing

Greinke (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Greinke threw 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes, building up from the 49 pitches he threw in his first rehab outing. He wasn't as dominant this time around, but there's still not much more for the veteran right-hander to prove. He'll likely be checked out by the Royals' training staff in the coming days, but if he gets the all-clear, he should be an option to rejoin the major-league rotation during next weekend's series versus the Athletics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: Lands on 15-day IL

Santillan was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a back injury. Santillan has apparently been dealing with the issue over the last few days and will be sidelined for at least two weeks. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and he doesn't have a timetable to return. Art Warren and Alexis Diaz should see more work in the ninth inning while Santillan and Lucas Sims (back) are sidelined.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alan Trejo: Returns to Albuquerque

The Rockies optioned Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Trejo was called up from Triple-A on Friday, one day after fellow utility man Garrett Hampson (illness) was moved to the COVID-19-related injured list. With the Rockies activating Hampson ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Padres after he cleared all protocols, Trejo's brief run with the big club will come to an end.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Could return by Tuesday

Manager David Bell said Friday that Solano (hamstring) could return from the 60-day injured list as early as Tuesday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in early June and has slashed .333/.375/.476 with three doubles, two RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH

