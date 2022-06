It’s almost like criminals don’t care about anyone else…. The car theft crime wave is affecting more than just North America, but if you live on this continent you probably don’t hear as much about the problem elsewhere. One especially egregious example comes via Wiltshire in southwest England. A thief recently stole a 20-year-old BMW from the owner’s driveway, lost control of the car, and hit 7 other vehicles. As you can see from the photo, the result wasn’t pretty.

