Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Plays catch

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Stroman (shoulder) played catch Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Promotion official

The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Tampa Bay needing to pare down its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, reliever Luke Bard will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Lowe. After breaking camp with the big club as a starting outfielder, Lowe was sent to Triple-A just three weeks later when he slashed .181/.250/.325 with a 38 percent strikeout rate over 71 plate appearances at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old has since righted the ship at Triple-A with a .929 OPS at Durham, but he's still struck out in 31.2 percent of his 157 plate appearances. In spite of his high pedigree as a prospect, Lowe may still have to initially settle for fourth-outfielder duties behind Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier as he rejoins the big club.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: On bench for second straight

Celestino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. Celestino is on the bench for a second straight contest, which was preceded by a stretch of six consecutive starts. Though Celestino should still see regular starts against left-handed pitching, he'll likely find himself out of the mix for playing time against right-handed pitching moving forward with Alex Kirilloff getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul.
Marcus Stroman
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Heads back to Double-A

Peguero was optioned to Double-A Altoona on Monday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Peguero somewhat surprisingly beat fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz to the majors last week, but that appeared to be more a matter of geographical proximity than anything else, as he was able to make the short drive from Altoona to Pittsburgh on minimal notice after Tucupita Marcano hit the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Peguero held his own in his lone appearance, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, but the team will now turn to Cruz as the presumed long-term solution at shortstop.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Optioned to Norfolk

Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The move comes as teams around the league are required to drop the number of pitchers on their active rosters to 13. Baumann's latest MLB stint lasted four days. He threw a scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Rays in his lone appearance, dropping his ERA on the season to 4.50.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
