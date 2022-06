It’s that time of the month again! Toronto sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) is back with another episode of Northern Soles, Complex Canada’s monthly series that lets you know which kicks are about to drop in the North. June is shaping up to be a pretty big month in the sneaker world: adidas is dropping its Adilette slides despite backlash from Ye, Eames and Reebok have a toy-inspired collab, and Nike SB has added rainbow detailing to some Lows just in time for Pride Month. Watch the latest episode of Northern Soles below, and keep scrolling to get all the deets on some of the most anticipated sneaker drops.

