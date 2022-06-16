ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Black Phone - Official 'This Face?' Clip

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grabber taunts Finney in this unsettling clip from The Black Phone. The movie stars Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The 12 Best Thriller Movies of All Time

In the world of film, the Thriller is a very broad category. As you'll see with our compiled "12 Best" list, it ranges 80 years and dips its toe in many other genres - horror, film noir, espionage, etc. We've done our best here to give you a grand sampling, a rundown that spans multiple decades, evokes different moods, and showcases many directors (though there are a few repeats). So here are the best Thrillers of all time, from grim, grinning ghosts, to serial killers, to brainwashed pawns of enemy nations.
MOVIES
IGN

Will WB Still Release The Flash Movie Amid Ezra Miller's Controversies? - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

With more controversy coming Ezra Miller's way, Warner Bros. is no doubt facing a difficult decision regarding The Flash movie set to release in June of next year. What also remains to be seen is #TheFlashMovie, which begs the question: with everything that's going on with the movie's main star, what're WB going to do? #EzraMiller would not be the first troubled actor to be replaced, but we explore what avenues WB could possibly take for the upcoming Flash film and the #DCEU. In much lighter news, a documentary on the Nintendo 64 classic, GoldenEye 007, is set for release. And finally, get ready to snag tickets to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Crunchyroll has announced that tickets for the global release of the movie will go on sale July 22nd for the US and Canada.
MOVIES
IGN

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reveals the Cut Scene He Wished Had Stayed in the Show

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has shared details of a scene that was deleted from the show's season finale that he wishes could have stayed in the episode. Actor and producer Oscar Isaac told Gold Derby about his dual roles on Marvel's Moon Knight, particularly his involvement with the post-production process. He admitted there was one scene in the sixth episode that ended up on the cutting room floor despite its potential to strengthen the connection between Egyptian goddess Ammit and Marc Spector's mother.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Jeremy Davies
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
James Ransone
IGN

Minions: The Rise of Gru - Official 'Escape From the Vicious 6' Clip

Watch the new Minions: The Rise of Gru clip, in which we see Gru and the Minions attempt a daring escape from the Vicious 6. The upcoming animated movie stars Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Alan Arkin, RZA, Russell Brand, Michelle Yeoh, and Julie Andrews. The movie also features the voice talents of Pierre Coffin as the Minions. The movie is directed by Kyle Balda, and co-directed by Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val. Minions: The Rise of Gru opens in theaters on July 1, 2022.
MOVIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
IGN

LEGO Con 2022: The Biggest Announcements and Reveals

On Saturday, June 18, the LEGO Group streamed its second annual LEGO CON, hosted by Vick Hope, Joel McHale, and Melvin Odoom. Special guests included Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood from the Harry Potter franchise) and Angus MacLane, the director behind the new Pixar film Lightyear. The event lasted two hours...
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

‘DC League Of Super-Pets’: Release Date, Cast, And More

A superhero film unlike any other. DC League of Super-Pets is an upcoming animated movie based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets, which features a group of super-powered pets from the DC Universe. The family-friendly comedy film is scheduled to be released in July 2022 with an all-star voice cast. The official trailer was released on November 23, 2021 and offers a glimpse at the super-powered pets, including Superman’s dog, Krypto, trying to foil the plans of Lex Luthor’s evil guinea pig. Here’s everything we know so far about DC League of Super-Pets.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

Opinion: Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $70?

It may have not been a total surprise thanks to leaks more than a year ago, and sadly on the very morning of its reveal, but a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us is officially coming to PS5 this September, with a PC release to follow. The remake of Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action-horror game is visually a big step up from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. That’s because this remake isn’t just a simple uprezzed, slightly revamped port running on PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s officially called, features fully redone character models and environments, tons of improved textures, improved animations, 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, and new combat options and revamped enemy AI building off the work done in The Last of Us Part 2. Awesome! This means it will not only look much better than any of the previous versions of the game, but the gameplay will be slightly different, too. Or dynamic, as the marketing departments love to say. But the big question is: is The Last of Us remake actually worth your $70?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie Releases in Indian Theatres on June 30

PVR Pictures has announced in a Twitter post on Friday that the latest Jujutsu Kaisen movie titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie is opening in Indian theatres on June 30. The official posters indicate that the movie will be available with English subtitles only. Releasing in cinemas on 30th June!
MOVIES
IGN

Suttungr's Outriders

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide provides details for Suttungr's Outriders, including what they are, where they are located, and strategies for dealing with them. Suttungr's Outriders are a unique type of enemy found only in Svartalfheim. There are five of these outriders. You must discover their locations by exploring Svartalfheim, or by gaining clues to their whereabouts in order to unlock their locations on your map. Defeating all five Suttungr's Outriders will reward you with the Jotun Mantle Armor Set, which allows you to enter a part of Svartalfheim that is otherwise inaccessible.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Elder Guardian

Elder Guardians are a hostile mob in Minecraft. They only spawn in bodies of water. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Elder Guardian with information on spawn, quick tips and facts, and their loot. Looking for something specific about Elder Guardians? Click the links...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tom Holland's Uncharted's Streaming Debut Will Be On Netflix In July

Uncharted will make its streaming debut on Netflix on July 15. According to What's On Netflix, the film adaptation of the popular series will debut in the United Stated first, with other regions to follow. The release is part of a deal that will also see the heavily-memed Morbius and...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Beginner's Guide: Basics and Features

The Quarry is an interactive survival horror from Supermassive Games that was released on June 10, 2022, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. This Beginner's Guide covers the basic mechanics of The Quarry, including the death rewind system, the different choices and decisions that your character can make throughout their journey, the binge-worthy movie modes available, and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jade the Vampire Hunter Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Jade the Vampire Hunter, including where to locate her, strategies against her, and the rewards you will receive for beating her.
RECIPES
IGN

How to Parry

Figuring out how to parry in Naraka: Bladepoint and learning when to counter are key to surviving matches for any length of time. Along with the standard parry counter, you can also incorporate high-level parrying into your routine, such as jump parrying and dodge parrying. When to Parry. Parrying is...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Slay Moonbane

Learn how to slay Moonbane in Naraka: Bladepoint for a chance at some rare cosmetic items. The giant dragon is one of the most elusive PvE bosses you can encounter, though, so you need plenty of patience if you’re aiming for all the Moonbane treasures. What Is Moonbane?. Moonbane...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy