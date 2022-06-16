ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Robbie Anderson Gives Explanation Behind Number Change

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Anderson is turning back to a familiar number.

Carolina Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson has worn No. 11 on his jersey since the day he entered the NFL with the New York Jets. This upcoming season, he will be donning a new number, but one that he has worn in the past - No. 3.

Anderson sported the No. 3 jersey back in his high school playing days at South Plantation High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He didn't go into great detail about why he decided to make the change now, but he did give a little reasoning behind it.

"That's my number from high school. It represents new beginnings and that's how I feel in a lot of aspects of my life. A lot of growth, elevation. And you know, it's saucy. It look better than eleven."

When Anderson first arrived in Carolina, quarterback Will Grier had the No. 3. Grier would switch to No. 7, but it wasn't Anderson who scooped up No. 3. Instead, it was undrafted free agent punter Joseph Charlton. Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu also wore that number in 2021 once Charlton was waived.

After seeing his production cut nearly in half in 2021, it's safe to say Anderson is looking for some good fortune any way he can get it. He also changed the spelling of his name from Robby to Robbie this offseason, but the media didn't get an answer as to why he made the change.

Charlotte, NC
