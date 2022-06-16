ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Beckham reveals even Victoria regrets Wag behaviour at World Cup amid controversial plans for Netflix documentary

By Jordan Davies
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQ8Uu_0gCr9HHb00

DAVID BECKHAM admits the England Wags of 2004 and 2006 – including his own wife Victoria – went “a bit too far” during major tournaments.

The Three Lions were infamously stationed in Baden-Baden at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TavBh_0gCr9HHb00
Posh and Becks pose with Cheryl and Ashley Cole Credit: Rex Features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJOqf_0gCr9HHb00
Victoria Beckham attends a match alongside Cheryl Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107yHM_0gCr9HHb00
Victoria heads out with Coleen Rooney, Louise Owen and Elen Rivas Credit: Associated Newspapers

It is a resort that became synonymous with the antics of the wives and girlfriends of those in the squad in the build-up and aftermath of games.

Led by Victoria, Cheryl and Coleen Rooney, they gained more publicity than the players with tales of drunk dancing on tables and mammoth hotel party bills.

Current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has rejected plans for England Wags to star in a Netflix documentary during this winter's World Cup.

But England boss at the time Sven-Goran Eriksson dismissed the distractions of the Wags for their quarter final exit on penalties against Portugal – where Wayne Rooney was sent off – as a “stupid excuse”.

But speaking with ex-Manchester United teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap, Beckham said: “There was a lot of attention around the families but I always believed, as an England captain, having the kids around and wives or girlfriends wasn’t a bad thing.

“But looking back, that whole culture, there was a lot of attention, and whether people behaved themselves in the right manner… I don’t know.

“Even Victoria, she is the first to say when she looks back: ‘What was I doing? What was I wearing? Why would I do that?’ I think it went a bit too far.

“There was more spoken about the Wags than the football. At that time, for the players, you want to focus on the tournament rather than anything else.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS FOR ASCOT

“I do think it went too far but I do believe having them there at the right time is a good thing.”

That era was known for the Golden Generation with the likes of Becks, Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, John Terry and Rio Ferdinand in the same team.

They ultimately underperformed on the big stages, never making it past the quarter finals at a major tournament – with many ex-players claiming there were too many cliques.

But Beckham disagrees, and when asked how he would sum up his England career having made 115 caps – 58 of them as skipper – he explained: “I don’t have any regrets other than not winning something.

“It was disappointing because over those years we had great players, a great team. We just weren’t good enough on the day.

“I have heard numerous people come out and say well there were cliques and some players didn’t talk to other players.

It is not about cliques or Liverpool players not liking United players

“I don’t care whether players talk to each other eating dinner or in the changing room, the moment you get on that pitch you don’t care. You are a professional.

“It is not about cliques or Liverpool players not liking United players.”

Beckham’s lowest moment in an England shirt was at the 1998 World Cup in France as he was sent off for kicking out at Argentina’s Diego Simeone in the last 16.

Glenn Hoddle’s England went on to get knocked out on penalties, and Becks was slaughtered for several years afterwards, receiving death threats off the pitch.

Beckham recalled: “It is all still a bit of a blur that time, but I remember how tough it was.

“It was a moment where I reacted and it was a moment of madness. When I look back on my career and talk about regrets I wished that had never have happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTRtq_0gCr9HHb00
Coleen and Alex Curran party in Baden-Baden Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqmxr_0gCr9HHb00
Wayne Rooney's partner Coleen hangs out with Joe Cole's wife Carly Credit: Paul Edwards

“But if it hadn’t I may not have had the career I had or been as strong as I was afterwards to get through some of the stuff I went through.

“I turned it into a positive but you never want that to happen. It is probably harsh to say I still feel let down by that [people who didn’t support him after that incident].

“I don’t think I have ever been as emotional as I was coming out of that ground and seeing my mum and dad.

“I was uncontrollably sobbing which was slightly embarrassing because the Argentina bus was going past and they were all banging the windows.

“I felt that I had let a lot of people down but I didn’t expect what would happen for the next few years.

“I knew it was going to be a tough moment but I never expected it to be as bad as it was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X85DJ_0gCr9HHb00
Posh and Becks were Britain's most high-profile couple Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDzFA_0gCr9HHb00
Victoria arrives at a match alongside son Brooklyn Credit: Rex

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

20 Quotes That Prove Just How Good Paul Scholes Was

Paul Scholes is one of football’s greatest ever midfielders, and now after his retirement this is recognised greater than ever before. Playing 777 matches, scoring 166 goals and winning 27 trophies with Manchester United, few midfielders can boast a career even nearly as good as Paul Scholes. When you consider that what made him such a special footballer was the impact he had on his team as a whole rather than just his stats and trophy count, the list of those who sit at his table becomes even smaller.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Paul Scholes
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Glenn Hoddle
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
David Beckham
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Wag#The Three Lions
Page Six

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in polka dots at Royal Ascot

Whether it’s 1988 or 2022, polka dots are always in style. Kate Middleton turned heads at Royal Ascot today wearing a white dress with dark brown polka dots by one of her recent go-to designers, Alessandra Rich — looking the picture of Princess Diana. Making only her fourth appearance ever at the famous horse race, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, channeled her late mother-in-law, who wore a similar dotted style by Victor Edelstein to the same event in 1988. She further paid tribute to Diana by wearing the late Princess of Wales’ stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. Middleton’s high-necked silk design with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
Page Six

Prince George reacts to Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics in the best way

Oh, brother. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George was hilariously amused by his younger brother Prince Louis’ wild behavior Sunday during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. George, 8, was seen giggling and covering his eyes with his hands as Louis, 4, raised his arms to the sky and threw up two peace signs with his fingers. The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could hardly contain himself and turned to his father, who also appeared amused as the couple’s youngest goofed off a few seats down the row. While George seemed to get a kick out of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is a vision in glorious green at Amsterdam gala

While the UK royals have been putting on the ritz for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, their European counterparts have been enjoying some high-profile events of their own. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, for example, undertook a special visit to the Netherlands this week, which included a glamorous appearance at a gala dinner in Amsterdam.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
515K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy