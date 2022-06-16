ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Spacey granted bail in UK trial over charges he ‘strenuously denies’

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmtCw_0gCr9FW900

Kevin Spacey was granted bail in London court Thursday after his lawyer said the disgraced actor “strenuously denies” the new sex charges brought against him.

Spacey, 62, was charged with four new counts of sexual misconduct against three men on May 26 by prosecutors in the UK.

The allegations stem from incidents in in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and another in western England in April 2013.

The “House of Cards” star sat in court wearing a blue suit during the 30 minute preliminary hearing. The judge has yet to ask for a formal plea, which will be requested in the next hearing on July 14. Spacey was granted bail until then.

“Mr. Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case,” his lawyer Patrick Gibbs said.

Last month, Spacey said he would be traveling to the UK to “prove my innocence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgE4o_0gCr9FW900
Kevin Spacey arriving at the Westminster Magistrates court in London on Thursday.
David Cliff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPypE_0gCr9FW900
Kevin Spacey was charged with four new counts of sexual misconduct against three men on May 26.
Alberto Pezzali/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DvFj_0gCr9FW900
Last month, Kevin Spacey said he would be traveling to the UK to “prove my innocence.”
David Cliff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWbMI_0gCr9FW900
Kevin Spacey was granted bail until his next hearing on July 14.
Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP

The charges were the result of an investigation by London’s Metropolitan police. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey is still in legal trouble stateside and has a pending civil suit against him in Manhattan federal court.

With Post wires.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#England#Manhattan#London Court
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy