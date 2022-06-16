ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O’Neal buys home in Texas

 4 days ago

DALLAS (KXAN) — Shaq is back in Texas.

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal is adding to his real estate portfolio, making a return to Texas with a new home in the Dallas area, according to an Instagram post from a Texas-based real estate agent.

Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to Austin

The Basketball Hall of Famer spent part of his childhood in the Lone Star State. O’Neal was named Texas’ Mr. Basketball in 1989 during his high school playing days at Cole High School in San Antonio.

Shaq posed for a photo with the real estate agent, who shared it on his Instagram with the caption — “It was a pleasure and an awesome opportunity to help you find your new home.”

Earlier this year, it was announced O’Neal’s “fast-casual” chicken restaurant — “Big Chicken” — was expanding to Texas.

According to the Austin Business Journal , a Texas franchise agreement was awarded to three people who plan to develop 50 Big Chicken restaurants across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

