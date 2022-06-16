New Atari Collection Puts Twists on Over 150 Retro Games

Some Assassin's Creed fans think Ubisoft either purposefully leaked an Assassin's Creedremake or is teasing a remake of the original game that started it all. The classiest of people know that Assassin's Creed 2 is the best Assassin's Creed of all time, with Brotherhood and Black Flag giving it a run for its money. That said, many fans have a lot of nostalgia for the first game, even if it's rough around the edges and a noticeably inferior product compared to its immediate successor. It's also celebrating its 15-year anniversary this year and it looks like Ubisoft may be celebrating this with a new remake or remaster of the game.

