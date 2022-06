A 4-year old nonverbal autistic boy went missing yesterday south of Bagley in Minerva Township. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 1:40 P.M. The boy had been missing for about one hour prior to the call. Clearwater County Sheriff officials responded immediately and conducted an extensive search effort for the boy. Family and neighbors also joined. Along with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Reserves were Beltrami County K9 units and White Earth Reserve officers.

BAGLEY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO