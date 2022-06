3 Cleveland Guardians who are making a case for the All-Star game who aren’t Jose Ramirez (and Shane Bieber). The Cleveland Guardians are once again chasing the playoffs and are doing so behind Jose Ramirez who is on pace to have maybe the greatest single season by a Cleveland Guardians hitter ever. The team is once again in the hunt for the AL Central title, and with any luck, some healthier lineups, and maybe one nice trade, could be a contender for the World Series as well.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO