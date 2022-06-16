Officers Recover Drugs And Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop

(Updated at 3:05 p.m.) An unconscious woman who appears to have been assaulted and seriously injured was discovered at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Fairfax County police said. Officers responded to the bus stop near 7849 Richmond Highway around 12:05 a.m. this morning, a tweet from the department said. The woman appeared to have “trauma to the upper body” and was taken to the hospital.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO