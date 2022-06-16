Anti-Flag: Deep Eddy Balcony Upgrade in Charleston, SC Sep 24, 2022 – presale password

Referred to as “the Holy Metropolis,” Charleston is likely one of the finest locations to relocate to within the South. From iconic meals like shrimp and grits, she-crab soup, and fried inexperienced tomatoes to Rainbow Row and views of the Charleston Harbor, it shouldn’t be shocking that almost 140,000 folks name this metropolis dwelling. In the event you’re contemplating dwelling in Charleston, you’re most likely questioning about the price of housing. Effectively, you’ve made it to the appropriate place. The median worth of properties on the market in Charleston is $485,000, and the common hire for a 2-bedroom residence is $1,282.

4 DAYS AGO