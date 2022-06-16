Anti-Flag: Deep Eddy Balcony Upgrade in Charleston, SC Sep 24, 2022 – presale password

The Lowcountry’s newest mixed-use destination will host national, regional and local performance acts at its outdoor amphitheater. CHARLESTON, SC (June 17, 2022) – The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development designed for a work and play lifestyle, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., will begin hosting live concerts and events at its new outdoor music amphitheater this August. The new venue, in conjunction with Charleston-based entertainment agency Ear for Music, will welcome a variety of local, regional and national performing acts to the Lowcountry, including Trouble No More and Trevor Hall August 13th and 14th. Ticketing information and a complete schedule of events will be released soon.
Charleston, South Carolina – Avelo Airlines came up with an idea to offer “Inflation-Crushing” deals in which travelers who take advantage of them will be able to save money in these tough times where inflation is hitting record highs. There are up to 50% discounts available on...
An annual ranking of performance at 370 ports worldwide puts South Carolina's among the most well-run among large U.S. waterfronts, but far below its counterparts in other parts of the globe. The Port of Charleston finished No. 130 in the Container Port Performance Index compiled in late May by the...
A longtime downtown Charleston lodging that's undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation has unveiled a new all-day food-and-beverage venue. Black Door Café opened last week at the Mills House Hotel and is part of a larger transformation for the property that's known for its signature pink hue and prominent placement at Meeting and Queen streets.
Independence Day is almost here and it’s crunch time for making plans. To help you out, here’s a list of the 2022 Charleston area Fourth of July events!. Be sure to check back for updates, additions, and/or cancellations. All events and details are subject to change. If you...
It was the last thing charter boat Captain John Ward was expecting when he took a family from North Carolina out for a two-hour shark fishing trip off Kiawah Island. Ward set out rods so the youngsters could battle sharks, and they had tangled with three different shark species — a bonnethead, a blacktip and an Atlantic sharpnose — when one of the rods bent sharply and an explosion of water occurred behind the boat. A tarpon had picked up the bait. Seconds later a second tarpon was on the line.
North Charleston, South Carolina – The Transportation Security Administration says it needs to hire more security officers because a record number of people are anticipated to leave from Charleston International Airport this summer. The Transportation Security Administration stated on Wednesday that the Charleston airport had urgent positions available for...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed by one day in parts of Charleston during the week of June 20. The City of Charleston announced that residents on the peninsula, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to the city’s recognition of Juneteenth on June 20. […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is reviewing its animal cruelty rules and is expected to present new guidelines to the city council that, among other things, would make tethering illegal. Tethering is the practice of tying up an animal to restrict its ability to move. The exact...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County woman managed to turn a non-winning lottery ticket into a huge windfall. The woman, who asked lottery officials not to identify her, was at work when the South Carolina Education Lottery called to tell her, and the news took her by surprise.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A swimmer didn’t hesitate to rescue his dog after an alligator attacked it Friday afternoon in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told WCBD-TV that a man was swimming in Lake Moultrie near The Hatchery in Pinopolis with his dog when a gator attempted to turn the pup into a meal. When the […]
Food Lion, which continues to lead brand performance in the U.S. as an Ahold Delhaize banner, held a June 15 ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly-renovated Goose Creek, S.C., store at 142 St. James Ave. The remodeled store features an expanded hot food bar that offers a wide selection of Asian...
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center will host a hiring event for various healthcare positions on Thursday. The event will take place on Thursday, June 23 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Experienced professionals and new graduates are invited to speak to representatives about open positions while enjoying food and […]
Referred to as “the Holy Metropolis,” Charleston is likely one of the finest locations to relocate to within the South. From iconic meals like shrimp and grits, she-crab soup, and fried inexperienced tomatoes to Rainbow Row and views of the Charleston Harbor, it shouldn’t be shocking that almost 140,000 folks name this metropolis dwelling. In the event you’re contemplating dwelling in Charleston, you’re most likely questioning about the price of housing. Effectively, you’ve made it to the appropriate place. The median worth of properties on the market in Charleston is $485,000, and the common hire for a 2-bedroom residence is $1,282.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches for multiple Lowcountry counties Friday night. The warning includes Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties. It will last till 10:15 p.m. Meanwhile, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown's Historic Waterfront boasts shops, eateries, and really sits as the heartbeat of the local economy both tourist and maritime-driven. However, recent findings from a study the county and city requested show the harbor is struggling. "At low tide, the western entrance to the inner...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire in West Ashley Friday night. Crews with Charleston Fire Department responded to the single-story home on Shrewsbury Road just before 10 p.m. According to CFP, crews arrived within four minutes to find smoke throughout the house and a large tree that had fallen on […]
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies rescued two men who apparently got stranded on Friday while birdwatching at the Donnelly Wildlife Preserve. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the two men stranded were stranded on a trail in the preserve as temperatures jumped to nearly 100 degrees. “Investigations Division’s, quick thinking, diligent efforts, and caring […]
