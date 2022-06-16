ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Swindell: BACK DOWN TO THE BAR TOUR 2022s performance in Orlando, FL Nov 18, 2022 – presale password

Cover picture for the articleThe new Cole Swindell: BACK DOWN TO THE BAR TOUR 2022 pre-sale code is now on our site: For a short time you can buy your event tickets before the public. You...

mommypoppins.com

Free Orlando Summer Concerts: Best Outdoor Music Festivals for Families

Enjoy an Orlando summer concert with FREE outdoor music! We've rounded up outdoor summer concerts happening all around Central Florida perfect for families. From country to rock n' roll and everything in between, you are sure to find free summer concerts to adults and kids. Many of these outdoor music festivals also offer food trucks or are situated near restaurants, so grabbing a bite to eat before or after the free concert is easy. Some Orlando music festivals offer even more entertainment and activities for the kids! So grab your lawn chairs and enjoy the tunes with your family and friends!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

4th of July Fireworks and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from well-loved fireworks shows to ticketed events. Choosing just one is the hard part.
Orlando Date Night Guide

4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from ticketed VIP parties... The post 4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
fightnews.com

Mark “Baby Boy” Barriga hits Kissimmee

WBO #8 light flyweight Mark Anthony “Baby Boy” Barriga has officially landed in Kissimmee, Florida, ahead of his WBO world title clash this Friday, June 24th against world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez live from Osceola Heritage Park and streamed worldwide on the Probox TV app. Barriga...
KISSIMMEE, FL
momcollective.com

Top Attractions for Families Living in Florida

It doesn’t matter if you’re a thrill ride addict, an expert on pampering packages, or a culture vulture always looking for the next place to find inspiration, there’s a little something for everyone in Florida. But when it comes to making the entire family happy, where are you going to find a bit of everything?
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Wild video shows angry raccoon chase woman, her dog in Orlando

A woman in Orlando was terrified when a raccoon chased after her and her dog. The attack, which was caught in a doorbell camera video, can be viewed above. Nykeria Clark told WSVN that her dog, Jojo, and the raccoon fought as Clark tried to get in the house. When she opened the door, the raccoon charged in right after them.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Files Lawsuits Against Orange County Property Appraiser

According to Florida Politics, Disney filed ten lawsuits against Property Appraiser Amy Mercado last week over the property taxes of various Walt Disney World resort hotels in Orange County, Florida. This is not the first lawsuit of this nature Disney has filed. Disney claims the taxes are “excessive”, and wants to have the taxes they have already paid refunded, plus legal fees.The lawsuit also argues that the method for calculating their property taxes violates the Florida Constitution. Disney sued former Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh a number of times, disputing the valuation of its hotels and theme parks, and some of this litigation goes back to as early as 2015. Disney has already paid the taxes In question, and hopes to recover the disputed amounts.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Woman Suffers Brain Bleed After Fight at Magic Kingdom

It is mid-June, and we are now getting into peak summer season at the Walt Disney World Resort. The days are hot, the lines are long, and Guests’ patience can quickly wear thin. One of the times when crowds can be heaviest is in the evening when everyone starts to gather around to watch the nighttime spectaculars — Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Many Guests like to grab a spot on Main Street, U.S.A., to watch Enchantment and get there early to make sure they have a good location.
fox35orlando.com

AAA: Florida gas prices are dropping. Here's why

Drivers in Florida may soon see some relief at the pump as American Automobile Association says gas prices across the state have fallen. Officials say prices are moving lower after oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops. Right now, the national average price for regular unleaded gas is back...
FLORIDA STATE
windermeresun.com

Central Florida Families Receiving Help From Farm Share

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
ORLANDO, FL

