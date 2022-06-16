ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SWAT raid yields drugs and guns

By Roland Richter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemple, Tx (FOX44) – A Wednesday SWAT team raid resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man and the seizure...

Tim The real Tim
3d ago

Allot more comments of the black guy 4 stories above this one both guys went to jail. Again same comment as I left for the black guy . This guy is also young enough to come back from this and do better than all of us

