Five Concerns About The X-Men Coming to the MCU

Speak the name ‘Vecna’ to a dedicated D&D player and you’ll likely get a reaction, but now if you say it to a fan of Stranger Things you’ll be likely to get the same since the dreaded lich’s name has been taken on by the horrifying figure that appears to run the Upside Down, or is at least dominant within the confines of the alternate universe. This figure is actually far more forceful than any of the others since he can reach across the dimensions and kill people, unlike the Demogorgon or the Mind Flayer, who have to be there in physical form to do much of anything. In other words, the barrier doesn’t have to be open for Vecna to cause damage and confusion in Hawkins. But it’s fair to wonder if he’s been guiding the creatures of the Upside Down, and it’s even enough to wonder if he created them during his time there. This line of inquiry is made possible since having seen Eleven’s past, one can easily surmise that she wasn’t responsible for the massacre that was seen in the initial episode of season 4.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO