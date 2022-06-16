Five Concerns About The X-Men Coming to the MCU

People have been talking about the X-Men coming to the MCU for a little while now, and it’s natural since after the Fox merger it’s been discussed more times than many can count how the team will be brought into the franchise. Some have even wondered if bringing them in would...
The Spider-Man universe is in full swing and it’s time that Sony started venturing outside of the world of Peter Parker. While it’s highly likely that Miles Morales will get that nod, it would be great if Sony explored different avenues of the character that can really open up the diversity of the Spider-Man canon. That’s where Spider-Man Noir comes in. Though this is another version of Peter Parker, it travels back into time back during the Great Depression days. In this alternate universe, Peter Parker is a detective who was also bitten by a highly venomous spider that turned him into the feared crusader. Now, the downside is that this is another Peter Parker. It would be best to veer away from the character for a while once Tom Holland’s version is done; however, what’s unique is the time period and the potential this spin-off has to become so much more than a comic book series.
So, Wonder Twins has been canceled. Warner Brothers announced earlier this year that they would adapt the popular comics into a live-action film, but it’s been reported that the studio has stopped production and scrapped the idea altogether. Originally, Black Adam writer Adam Sztykiel was tapped to write and direct the upcoming feature with KJ Apa and Isabel May cast as the titular heroes. The Wonder Twins made their comic book debut in the Extreme Justice #9 issue by Ivan Velez Jr and Al Rio in 1995. The only live-action form that these twins have been showcased in was the CW series Smallville. The extraterrestrial twin brother and sister can only activate their superpowers by touching hands and saying, “Wonder Twin powers, activate!” Jayna can transform into any animal and Zan can become water in any state. There’s no word on whether there’s a future with a Wonder Twins live-action film, but was one even needed in the first place?
If this particular story ever made it to the small or big screen one could imagine that there might be newfound respect for Loki, or another reason to look at him and wonder how low he could possibly go depending on one’s perspective. As the MCU continues to roll along, so do the comics, and as it’s been seen, the trickster god of Asgard is, as usual, ready and willing to do anything to survive. His need to belong doesn’t always trump his need for self-preservation, and when Asgard is rocked by those wielding weaponry that can resist magic and actually kill the gods, one can imagine that Loki would see the writing on the wall clearer than most since, despite his need to belong to the pantheon, he’s usually one of the first to think about how he can make it through the current debacle to make certain that he’ll be around when everyone else is gone. As an adopted prince of Asgard, he’s barely tolerated most times and treated like a pain in the neck by others.
DC Comics has long been a leader in comics, animated features, and films but when compared to Marvel’s ability to craft a grander universe than the film industry has ever seen before, DC hasn’t compared as much as they try to. While DC has released a number of hit films from characters that they own and created themselves, connecting the universes between them has never been too successful to the extent that Marvel has been able to do. Many factors have contributed to the fact that DC Comics films don’t live up to the same long-standing hype as Marvel projects tend to gather, even post-release. However, one of the largest reasons for the failure of the DC Extended Universe stems from DC’s lack of reliability to maintain actors for the entirety of the time that the characters have been needed to appear on the screen and in other films and will continue to ruin the DCEU should the trend continue. Below, we’ve gone into detail on the comparisons between DC and Marvel’s giant on-screen universes, the lack of dedicated actors, and un-attached stories that further separate DC from its rival comic publisher in many aspects.
On one hand, it’s easy to realize why certain Marvel heroes and villains haven’t been introduced yet, while on the other, the selection of those who have already been made famous or have flopped along the way, is tough to think about at times. There are plenty of characters that have yet to be introduced and that need a chance to show what they can do for the franchise. One of those appears to have finally caught on as it sounds as though Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, will apparently be heading to the MCU and Disney+ by 2023, or at least that’s the plan. The hero with the looks of a movie star has been a part of the Marvel Universe since 1964 and yet hasn’t always been taken as seriously as an Avenger, or as a powerful individual within the Marvel Universe. His connection to Vision and Scarlet Witch is something that a lot of fans would love to see brought to bear, but this would likely mean bringing Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany back as well if such a connection were to be formed.
Batwoman has arguably been a mess since the show made its debut on CW in 2019. If you looked on rotten tomatoes then you would think that the show was a critically lauded fan favorite, until you check out the audience score and understand how much people loathe the series. To be honest, the fact that it took three seasons to cancel the CW melodrama is astounding given that the ratings were never high, to begin with. Plus, there was the sudden exit of Ruby Rose and the superhero show became the epitome of every social justice warrior’s wet dreams. At the end of the day, Batwoman didn’t feel like a comic book series. It felt like a soap opera featuring Batwoman. Basically, it was your typical CW show. There is nothing wrong with making Batwoman a feminist type character, though but the problem is that the show went out of its way to tell you that women are better than men. For some odd reason, Batman is somewhat trashed by making him abandon Gotham City in order for Batwoman to rise up.
A superhero film unlike any other. DC League of Super-Pets is an upcoming animated movie based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets, which features a group of super-powered pets from the DC Universe. The family-friendly comedy film is scheduled to be released in July 2022 with an all-star voice cast. The official trailer was released on November 23, 2021 and offers a glimpse at the super-powered pets, including Superman’s dog, Krypto, trying to foil the plans of Lex Luthor’s evil guinea pig. Here’s everything we know so far about DC League of Super-Pets.
Just in case anyone has been confused by the difference between free-running and parkour, the expert in this video does go over it as she gets into which movies are accurate in their portrayal of the high-intensity sport. After watching enough instructional and professional videos on parkour it’s very easy to see that this sport isn’t for the faint of heart, and it’s not for those that are afraid of getting hurt when they land. It’s not tough to see why a person would be hesitant to get up and perform in this manner since parkour participants do tend to take on several high-risk challenges that might make a lot of people faint just from the thought of bounding from one surface to another. There’s no doubt that one needs to have a strong core and a lot of strength in their arms and legs when it comes to performing parkour, but what’s really interesting is hearing how each video goes on about how the process really works. The movies and TV shows that have depicted parkour aren’t exactly the best at showing every little nuance of this sport, but they do try.
Travina Springer has been working hard on a new project. She’s portraying a woman by the name of Tyesha Hillman in a little project called “Ms. Marvel,” which is the new Marvel Universe series on Disney+. It is the role of a lifetime, and the world needs to know this young and talented actress a little better.
Who could forget the “masterpiece” known as The Happening? Back during a time when M. Night Shyamalan was stuck in a creative rut, the horror thriller showed tons of promise in the beginning. To recall, the film followed a science teacher and his wife in the midst of a massive phenomenon that resulted in unexplained deaths around the world. Tons of people committed mass suicide all over the world. There’s something unique about this apocalyptic threat as it instantly brings tension to the story. The problem is that Shyamalan made a huge left turn and turned nature into the enemy. First, making nature the antagonist was a huge mistake. Sure, nature is stopping the protagonist from reaching their goals, but exactly how are Elliot and his family supposed to fight things like the wind? Or plants? At the very least, The Happening should’ve dropped in the middle of the apologetic state.
We’re not done with the world of Hunger Games just yet. Lionsgate has confirmed that they will dive back into the trilogy, but this time with a novel prequel from Suzanne Collins (the original Hunger Games writer) called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will be released on November 17, 2023. The upcoming feature will focus on Coriolanus Snow, the president of Panem during the trilogy, as a young man. The premise mainly narrows on Snow’s time with a mysterious and rebellious girl from District 12 named Lucy Gary Baird, who he mentors through the 10th Hunger Games. Despite the fact that a novel has already been written for the prequel, was there ever a need to revisit the Hunger Games world?
Claudie Blakley was born and raised in the United Kingdom, but she has become known to people all over the world thanks to her work as an actress. She has been in the entertainment industry for over 25 years, and she has worked very consistently during that time. Some of her most well-known credits include Lark Rise to Candleford and Manhunt. No matter what kind of project she’s working on, Claudie is known for putting on great performances. Although she hasn’t made any TV or film appearances in 2022, I think it’s safe to say that we’ll continue to see a lot more of Claudie. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Claudie Blakley.
Speak the name ‘Vecna’ to a dedicated D&D player and you’ll likely get a reaction, but now if you say it to a fan of Stranger Things you’ll be likely to get the same since the dreaded lich’s name has been taken on by the horrifying figure that appears to run the Upside Down, or is at least dominant within the confines of the alternate universe. This figure is actually far more forceful than any of the others since he can reach across the dimensions and kill people, unlike the Demogorgon or the Mind Flayer, who have to be there in physical form to do much of anything. In other words, the barrier doesn’t have to be open for Vecna to cause damage and confusion in Hawkins. But it’s fair to wonder if he’s been guiding the creatures of the Upside Down, and it’s even enough to wonder if he created them during his time there. This line of inquiry is made possible since having seen Eleven’s past, one can easily surmise that she wasn’t responsible for the massacre that was seen in the initial episode of season 4.
24 has etched itself in the books of television history. Arguably the first series to bring high-concept action onto the small screen, the popular show was created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran. The show ran for eight seasons and had one spin-off featuring a different set of cast members. Though 24 diminished in its later seasons, the action, spy drama was always an exciting hour that first started on November 6, 2001. The first eight seasons are about Jack Bauer who works in Los Angeles for the Counter-Terrorist Unit; He’s an agent that goes against the grain to make sure that justice is served. With the world in a different place in 2022, does the first episode of 24 hold up in today’s society?
There are plenty of times when people are given the chance to remember what things used to be like back in the day, even if they’re given stylized versions of the past that don’t always dig that deep into the subjects that many feel are controversial. Green Book is a fairly good representation of how truly messed-up Jim Crow laws were back in the day, but it would appear that it didn’t settle with some folks in the same way that it did with others. In fact, it sounds as though the family of the actual Doctor Don Shirley felt that the movie was a bunch of lies that didn’t tell the story the way it went and was more or less a fanciful way to make Tony Lip look like a man that had a journey to go on that would bring him to a better understanding of who Shirley was and why his bigoted ways were getting in the way of being a better man. The idea that the movie was seen from Tony’s point of view isn’t wrong, but it feels as though too many people missed the point that it was a transformational experience.
It’s tough to imagine that Jon Snow is getting a spinoff and so many others characters aren’t, but that appears to be the case. Perhaps we should back up and say that this isn’t the worst-case scenario, since there are likely worse stories to explore. But the truth is that some of us were hoping to see others, namely Arya Stark, push forward on their own journey to see the far-off lands that they had yet to explore. But it’s already been established that Maisie Williams might be more than ready to lay the character of Arya aside, and it’s not certain how many from Game of Thrones might willingly return for a look into their own characters. But Jon Snow isn’t the worst character, no matter what some folks might say. It’s true, his story arc did consist of him being the most noble and upstanding individual, even to his detriment. While some folks, including myself, might say that this makes him kind of a boring character, it did make him far better than most of those in this story, since he stuck to his word more often than any person.
Eight years later, Whiplash has still made an incredible impact on the world of cinema. For anyone who missed out on this lovely gem, it’s about Andrew Neiman, an up-and-coming jazz drummer who finally makes it into the top music conservatory. At this point, there’s nothing stopping Neiman from becoming the best of the best, unless his new teacher pushes him past his breaking point. Terrence Fletcher is a man known for his terrifying teaching methods, though the intention of the instructor is to create this generation’s Miles Davis, a jazz legend like no other, his methods may push Andrew past the point of no return.
To be fair, it’s very likely that an Exorcist reboot is going to be something that will split the fanbase that has existed for decades since a lot of folks don’t want to see a remake that might try to recapture the feeling of the first movie, and others are willing to give it a shot. The truth of this is that the first Exorcist is held up by a lot of people as being one of the scariest movies ever created, and there’s a good reason for this. Back when it first came out, this movie was by far one of the most controversial features that was lambasted by a lot of people who thought that it was one of the evilest movies ever made. In this day and age, the effects are, of course, seen as rather simple and not at all difficult to figure out, at least for those in the industry. But despite this, The Exorcist is still a movie that many would agree changed the horror genre in that day and age, and it’s a tale that is considered to be sacrosanct by many horror fans.
Random happenstance in an action movie can go a few different ways, but it’s usually easy to see how one can create a rough outline of how things are going to turn out depending on how they begin. For instance, Ambulance doesn’t really hide what’s going to happen, nor does the movie do anything else other than allow moviegoers to predict what’s going to happen several minutes in advance. Granted, there are a few moments in the movie that come as a mild surprise, but otherwise things kind of fall into place as the story rolls along. The guy that’s down on his luck has a family to support and has a friend/family member whom they seek help from is played by Yahya Abdul Mateen III. Jake Gyllenhaal is the family member that is a less than savory character who does care a great deal about his adopted brother and offers him a way to relieve his financial burdens. Things fall into place rather quickly, and the one wildcard in the story, played by Elza Gonzalez, is an EMT that kicks off the movie by showing how disconnected she is from her job, a trait that a lot of people can no doubt tell is going to change before the end of the movie.
Sometimes when pitting combatants against one another, and especially when taking individuals that are vastly different from each other in terms of physical appearance makeup. The Eternals are immortal beings that have been cloned who knows how many times while having their memory erased each time to avoid the pitfalls of having to endure the press of millennia, but they are also powerful individuals that have busted loose from their service to the Celestials. In the movie, it’s shown that their most powerful effect could kill a Celestial, but on their own, they’re quite powerful. The other combatants, the Transformers, might appear to be far more powerful since they’re bigger, they appear to be stronger, and they’re likely more versatile since they can lose limbs and other parts and be cobbled back together. But like all living beings, Transformers can be killed. What might happen if the Eternals, who fight Deviants, powerful creatures that are the anthesis of the Eternals’ existence, were to come up against the Transformers in a deathmatch? It’s not that likely since the Autobots might want to talk and come to an agreement, but one can imagine that the Decepticons wouldn’t be as welcoming.
