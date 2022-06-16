ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyson Daniels Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRH4g_0gCr4cER00

Taking a closer look at Dyson Daniels of the G-League Ignite.

Dyson Daniels

Position: Guard

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 199

College: N/A, G-League Ignite

Scouting report: Has a lean frame, but still has room to grow into his body. Has to get stronger with his takes to the basket and when battling underneath for rebound positioning. Defensively, he's got very active hands that lead to several steals but does have a tendency to overplay his man in an attempt to get a steal. Needs to become more reliable with his shot, which is what could be what keeps him in a limited role at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Fit with the Hornets: Has a Thabo Sefolosha/Nic Batum kind of feeling to him. I'm not sure the Hornets would be interested in moving up eight or so spots for a guy like Daniels. The precedent has been set to make progress and win now. Daniels might be a kid that a team has to wait a couple of years on before he makes a serious impact in an NBA rotation. Intriguing talent, but I don't see much of a fit for him in Charlotte.

Draft projection: Top 5-7. If he was a better shooter, he would be a lock to go in the top four. With that part of his game remaining a big question mark, it could scare some teams off of him.

