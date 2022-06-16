Duplin Elite Softball 2022: Blanchard, Mobley, Outlaw, Jenkins win awards

Selecting the best softball player often means finding the best pitcher, who also hits for high average.

The offense strikes back during a season dominated by power hitters.

And while many names emerged as candidates to be Duplin’s Elite Ms. Softball, three players made the loudest noises.

Yet all three did it differently.

James Kenan’s lefty-swatting senior Rachel Blanchard may have set a county record for home runs in a season. Blanchard will play at NCAA Division 2 Methodist University in Fayetteville next season.

East Duplin’s Chandler Mobley also did her damage from the left side of the plate. The junior never got cheated with her swings and like Blanchard send balls into orbit.

The Panther junior can also play at the next level.

Then there’s North Duplin’s Reece Outlaw, who arguably has the biggest upside on the recruiting front. She’s a rising junior who plays shortstop, is one of the fastest runners in the state and can make the yellow ball travel a long way.

Who would you pick as the No. 1 draft pick on a diamond?

Comparing statistics, competition and styles of play only makes for confusion.

All three are elite players in their own right.

All three were catalysts for their respective teams, and each school would have suffered if their star were injured or even missing.

All three are softball warriors, ultimate competitors, and it shows in their aggressive styles and in how it rallies their respective teammates.

Mobley and Blanchard will share the Ms. Softball title, a move seldom in the playbook of this newspaper, while Outlaw runs off with the Heart of a Champion award.

Well-founded arguments can be made for all three of Duplin’s Elite marquee winners.

East Duplin’s Greg Jenkins may have pulled off the biggest reconstruction jobs of his two-decade career to win yet another county Coach of the Year trophy.

Duplin’s three-headed hitting monster joins eight other players on the first team.

East Duplin won the most games and advanced furthest in the state tournament. North Duplin won a Carolina 1A Conference title. James Kenan made a return to the state playoffs and exited in the second round. Wallace-Rose Hill’s up-and-down campaign came best into focus during a stretch that helped sew up third place in the ECC.

Here’s a closeup look at the 11 first-team players and a step on the trail of the county’s winningest coach.

Co-Ms. Softball

Rachel Blanchard,

James Kenan, Senior, C

Blanchard hit the ball hard, hit it a long way and found the gaps and lines.

She hit .484, drove in 36 runs and had 20 extra-base hits – six doubles, four triples, 10 home runs.

Blanchard scored 35 runs with her stick and .595 on-base mark to lead the high-scoring Tigers to a 13-9 mark.

She went yard three times against Jones Senior, twice versus North Lenoir and whacked her 10th round tripper in JK’s 14-4 upset over No. 11 Franklin Academy in the first round of the 2A playoffs. She had eight- and five-game hitting streaks. Another amazing stat is that she struck out just six times with her swing-for-the-fence stroke.

Yet she had a sharp eye, walking 15 times.

Oh, and then there’s her 25 stolen bases. Four steps into her run sees a locomotive tearing up the dirt on the base paths.

She’s an opposing figure, even when she’s in the on-deck circle, because of her history.

She hit .733 in the abbreviated 2021 season. But even the pandemic didn’t stop Blanchard from ripping 10 doubles, two triples and a pair of homers.

Co-Ms. Softball

Chandler Mobley,

East Duplin, Junior, 2B

In 2021, Mobley forewarned the softball world in southeastern North Carolina of her rising status when she hit .533 in 14 games.

Yet she was merely a contributor on a team with a handful of longtime starters.

Mobley entered like a sailboat in the summer and turned into a destroyer ship that was the key to the Panthers’ 19-win season. Jenkins says, “No way that happens without her.”

The junior rocketed 28 hits, scored 33 runs and had 30 RBI. She hit .507 with eight doubles, two triples and five homers.

She had five strikeouts and 12 walks in 78 trips to the plate.

She made her debut in 2019, punching 11 hits (.579) in four games before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the prep season on March 13.

Mobley’s on-base percentage was .580, and she slugged .866 with an incredible OPS of 1.447.

Champion’s Heart

Reece Outlaw, North Duplin,

Sophomore, SS

Outlaw hit .560 with four doubles, a mind-boggling 12 triples, four homers and an on-base percentage of .672 and OPS (on-base plus slugging) percentage of 2.025.

She scored 34 times, getting on first base eight times via walks and eight more after being hit by a pitch.

Outlaw is the type of player who gets her uniform dirty, takes the extra base, knocks down balls to keep them from leaving the infield, usually saving an extra base, and possibly always a positive and energized leader.

She can play any position on the field and fill any role – and could be the best all-around athlete in Duplin County. Outlaw played a key role on the ND hoop team that went 22-2 and captured a Carolina 1A Conference flag. She also was a first-team all-county volleyball player last fall.

A leader through deeds and action, Outlaw might have been the unifying player on a young team that was learning how to play without a show-stopping pitcher like the Rebels had in 2021 in the form of Callie Thornton.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg Jenkins, East Duplin

Six of nine starters graduated in 2021, but Jenkins and the Panthers had their best year since the 2016, 2017 and 2002 clubs each won 21 games.

The Panthers had their fourth-best season in Jenkins’ 21 years.

Yet the season started with two losses – 11-1 to Richlands and 8-7 in eight innings to Midway.

Then they won eight straight before the first of two close losses to South Lenoir.

The Panthers finished second in the ECC and beat East Bladen and Princeton in the state tournament before falling in the third round to Camden County, the 1A champ in 2021.

Jenkins has never had a losing campaign and is 319-148 (.683) in 22 seasons at East Duplin.

FIRST TEAM

Emma Haze Avent,

James Kenan, Senior, 3B

Avent hit .452 with three doubles, two triples and a home run. She scored 25 runs and drove in 14 after whacking out a .449 mark as a junior in 13 games in the shortened 2021 season.

Anna Morgan Armstrong, James Kenan, Soph., P

While she improved of the mound from her debut as a frosh, collecting 89 strikeouts in 89 innings with a 5.64 ERA, she was a terror in the batter’s box. The sophomore who became a team leader this spring, hit .523 with 21 runs and 24 RBI.

Kinsley Bond,

East Duplin, Soph., 3B

Bond hit .394 with 14 RBI, a pair of doubles and two home runs. Her play was on of the many surprises for East Duplin this spring.

Hailey King, East Duplin,

Senior, OF/P

King (.351) was second on her team to Mobley in hits and RBI (21) and tied for second in runs (25). She went 7-2 in the circle before giving way to frosh Morgan Brown midway through the season.

Addy Higginbotham,

North Duplin, Fresh., P/2B

Higginbotham literally stepped out of her basketball sneakers and into cleats after leading the Rebels into the third round of the 1A playoffs.

She bashed her way to team highs of 35 hits (.545) and runs (35). Included were eight doubles, two triples, a homer, 11 walks, an on-base mark of .632 and slugging percentage of .818.

Logan Jones,

North Duplin, Senior, 3B

Jones was a fixture in the lineup for the past three seasons. She hit .438 with five doubles, six triples and a trio of round-trippers. In the shortened 2021 season, Jones hit .513 with 11 RBI in 13 games.

Sabrina Batts, Wallace-Rose Hill, Soph., P/2B

Batts led WRH in hitting (.491), runs (22) and walks (16), and tied for the club lead in RBI (17).

She also took turns with Alexis Kennedy in the pitching circle.

Ashlyn Stokes, East Duplin, Junior, catcher

Stokes’ 25 hits included five doubles, three triples and a homer, and she tied Hailey King for second in runs (25).

SECOND TEAM

Starr Jaco,

North Duplin, Senior, P

Helped stabilize the Rebels in the circle and hit .378 and scored 19 runs.

Kasey Jones,

North Duplin, Junior, C

Hit .373 with five doubles, six triples and three home runs.

Lala Overton, North Duplin, Freshman, OF

Came on to earn a starting spot and responded by hitting .357.

Colbie Bond,

East Duplin, Senior, OF

Hit .347 with six doubles and 109 walks.

Carley Grace Jenkins,

East Duplin, Soph., 3B

Hit .271 with nine RBI, including big RBI hits in the second round of the playoffs against Princeton.

Emily Barnette, James Kenan, Senior, 3B

An extremely solid fielding shortstop, Barnette hit .429 with 13 RBI and scored 28 runs.

Skyler Bland,

James Kenan, Senior, 1B

Came on strong in the second half of the season to hit .424 and drove in 16 runs.

Mary Hadden Braswell, WRH Junior, IF

Hit .321 with 12 RBI and was a key defensive player in the infield.

Alexis Kennedy, Wallace-Rose Hill, Sophomore, IF/P

Shared the pitching duties with Sabrina Batts and gave WRH athleticism in the field.

Honorable Mention

Riley Hatch (ND), Grace Sheffield (JK), Emma Baker (WRH).