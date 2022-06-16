ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

The Latest: US Open starts and brings golf back into view

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VWvt_0gCr4ZX800

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

Finally, golf is the focus again in the U.S. Open.

Michael Thorbjornsen opened the 122nd edition of the toughest test in golf with a tee shot just right of the first fairway at The Country Club. The amateur who plays at Stanford grew up about 10 minutes away from Brookline.

The U.S. Open dipped into the alternate list for the first time. Abraham Ancer of Mexico withdrew because of an illness. He was replaced by Patton Kizzire.

Next in line if anyone else withdraws is Rickie Fowler.

The days leading into the U.S. Open were filled mostly with chatter and consternation about the Saudi-funded rebel series called LIV Golf that is offering big riches to Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and a dozen others who are in the U.S. Open.

The PGA Tour has suspended them, although the U.S. Open is run separately and is honoring the open nature of its championship.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

