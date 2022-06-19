2022 U.S. Open Purse, Payouts, Prize Money: Matt Fitzpatrick Banks Record $3.15 Million First Prize

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open Sunday at Brookline to claim the largest first prize in U.S. Open history.

Matt Fitzpatrick broke the bank on Sunday at Brookline.

For the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club, the USGA announced a record $17.5 million purse, and $3.15 million will go to Fitzpatrick, who won his first major, and first PGA Tour event, by fending off Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffeler on Sunday at Brookline . The purse is $5 million higher than last year, when Jon Rahm won $2.25 million for his win.

The big-money trend in golf continues. The PGA put up an event-record $15 million purse last month, with Justin Thomas winning $2.7 million . In April, the Masters upped its purse $3 million from 2021, paying out $15 million. Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket plus $2.7 million . The Players Championship had a purse of $20 million, then a record for pro golf, with Cameron Smith taking a record winner's share of $3.6 million .

The biggest purses overall are now in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Last week's event in London had a $25 million purse, with $20 million for the individual event at $5 million for team play. Charl Schwartzel, the overall winner and a member of the winning team, took home $4.75 million . The money comes from the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Complete 2022 U.S. Open Payouts, Prize Money

Win: $3,150,000 - Matt Fitzpatrick

T2: $1,557,687 - Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

4: $859,032 - Hideki Matsuyama

T5: $664,293 - Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

T7: $507,786 - Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley

T10: $400,788 - Gary Woodland, Joel Dahmen

T12: $341,576 - Seamus Power, Jon Rahm

T14: $237,490 - Guido Migliozzi, Marc Lieshman, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Cameron Tringale, Patrick Cantlay, Sebastian Munoz, Hayden Buckley, Nick Hardy

23: $171,732 - Joohyung Kim

T24: $148,466 - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk, Dustin Johnson

T27: $124,997 - Thomas Pieters, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Wise

T31: $98,746 - MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren, Todd Sinnott, Andrew Putnum, Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley

T37: $74,717 - KH Lee, Justin Rose, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matthew NeSmith

T43: $58,395 - Chris Gotterup, Travis Vick, Richard Bland, Brian Harman

T47: $46,697 - Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

T49: $41,771 - Sam Stevens, Sam Bennett, Patrick Reed, David Lingmerth

T53: $38,627 - Sebastian Soderberg, Beau Hossler

55: $38,083 - Brooks Koepka

T56: $37,176 - Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Naegel, Will Besseling, Bryson DeChambeau

60: $36,852 - Brandon Matthews

T61. $37,221 - Harris English, Austin Greaser

63. $36,852 - Grayson Murray

64. N/A - Stewart Hagestad (a)