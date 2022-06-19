2022 U.S. Open Purse, Payouts, Prize Money: Matt Fitzpatrick Banks Record $3.15 Million First Prize
Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open Sunday at Brookline to claim the largest first prize in U.S. Open history.
Matt Fitzpatrick broke the bank on Sunday at Brookline.
For the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club, the USGA announced a record $17.5 million purse, and $3.15 million will go to Fitzpatrick, who won his first major, and first PGA Tour event, by fending off Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffeler on Sunday at Brookline . The purse is $5 million higher than last year, when Jon Rahm won $2.25 million for his win.
The big-money trend in golf continues. The PGA put up an event-record $15 million purse last month, with Justin Thomas winning $2.7 million . In April, the Masters upped its purse $3 million from 2021, paying out $15 million. Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket plus $2.7 million . The Players Championship had a purse of $20 million, then a record for pro golf, with Cameron Smith taking a record winner's share of $3.6 million .
The biggest purses overall are now in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Last week's event in London had a $25 million purse, with $20 million for the individual event at $5 million for team play. Charl Schwartzel, the overall winner and a member of the winning team, took home $4.75 million . The money comes from the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.
Complete 2022 U.S. Open Payouts, Prize Money
Win: $3,150,000 - Matt Fitzpatrick
T2: $1,557,687 - Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
4: $859,032 - Hideki Matsuyama
T5: $664,293 - Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy
T7: $507,786 - Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley
T10: $400,788 - Gary Woodland, Joel Dahmen
T12: $341,576 - Seamus Power, Jon Rahm
T14: $237,490 - Guido Migliozzi, Marc Lieshman, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Cameron Tringale, Patrick Cantlay, Sebastian Munoz, Hayden Buckley, Nick Hardy
23: $171,732 - Joohyung Kim
T24: $148,466 - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk, Dustin Johnson
T27: $124,997 - Thomas Pieters, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Wise
T31: $98,746 - MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren, Todd Sinnott, Andrew Putnum, Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley
T37: $74,717 - KH Lee, Justin Rose, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matthew NeSmith
T43: $58,395 - Chris Gotterup, Travis Vick, Richard Bland, Brian Harman
T47: $46,697 - Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann
T49: $41,771 - Sam Stevens, Sam Bennett, Patrick Reed, David Lingmerth
T53: $38,627 - Sebastian Soderberg, Beau Hossler
55: $38,083 - Brooks Koepka
T56: $37,176 - Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Naegel, Will Besseling, Bryson DeChambeau
60: $36,852 - Brandon Matthews
T61. $37,221 - Harris English, Austin Greaser
63. $36,852 - Grayson Murray
64. N/A - Stewart Hagestad (a)
