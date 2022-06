The hills will be alive with the sound of music and roaring motors this weekend at the Rush Off Road park in Boyd County for the Rush and Rowdy Weekend this Thursday thru Saturday, June 16-18. This is the first event sponsored by the group called the Rush Cartel. Event organizer, Steven Newsome, said that in planning an event weekend someone suggested they have live music also. “We decided if we were going to live music we needed to go big….and big is what we did. We wanted something different so there will be live music, fun competitions, raffles, food truck row, package giveaways and lots of riding the trails this weekend”

RUSH, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO