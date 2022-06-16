Police Searching For Person Who Fired Shot At Carnival

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 55-year-old Terrance Foster, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, following a traffic stop near the I-80 eastbound ramp and 5th Street in Adair on June 18th. While running Foster’s information, Foster called an emergency 911 communications center knowing that he was not reporting an emergency. A probable cause search was conducted after the officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A green leafy substance inside the butt of a cigar was located that field tested positive for marijuana. Two boxes with a total of nine vacuum sealed bags containing a green leafy substance and a plastic grocery sack with $1,800 in cash was also located. Foster was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, Controlled Substance Violation, and False Report to Public Entity. He was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO