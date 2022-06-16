ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Searching For Person Who Fired Shot At Carnival

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago
(West Des Moines, IA) — Police in West Des Moines are searching for the person who fired a gun into the air at a carnival Wednesday night. It happed just outside the West Valley Mall and was preceded by a disturbance in the crowd of carnival goers. No one was struck by the bullet, but the shot caused some people to panic and resulted in someone being trampled. That person suffered minor injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Des Moines Police Department.

