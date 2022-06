Summer brings sunshine, warmer weather — and ticks. Even in springtime, when ground temperatures are above 45 degrees, ticks become more active. Three different types of ticks are found in Eau Claire County. The Deer tick and Wood tick are the most common, while the Lone Star tick is also found in lower numbers. Ticks can carry bacteria and viruses that can cause disease in humans. Lyme disease is a common disease that is transmitted from Deer ticks. In 2021, there were 89 reported cases of Lyme disease in Eau Claire County. The actual number of cases is probably much higher.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO