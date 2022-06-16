ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OSDH reports nearly 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases in OK

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220ocr_0gCr3nyd00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Health officials say COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

Pregnant woman accused of raping 13-year-old Guthrie teen

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,059,864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 4,911 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,438 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Water found in fuel tanks at Guthrie gas station

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,145 deaths as of June 3. No additional death data was released.

Officials say there is currently a nationwide, temporary pause in the processing of death certificate data that began June 6 to upgrade the National Vital Statistics System.

During the pause Oklahoma will continue to report to the CDC and NCHS, but the pause will result in the state not receiving data back. This means the provisional death counts for COVID-19 will not be updated for several weeks.

OG&E leave property owners with a mess

OSDH will report data occurring during the paused time frame once processing resumes.

Officials say there were 130 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 24 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.28 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

STDs on the rise in older adults in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A study that used Center for Disease Control data to analyze and track rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV in adults aged 55 and older over a 10-year period, found that rates of STDs in older adults in Oklahoma have exploded since 2010. Since 2010...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,059,864. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 544. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Stephenson Cancer Center launches historic trial for cancer drug developed in Oklahoma

OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center has announced a historic first for the campus and the state: A new cancer drug, called OK-1, which was conceived and created by an OU College of Medicine researcher and developed entirely in Oklahoma, without the support of a pharmaceutical company, is being tested in humans for the first time in a Phase 1 clinical trial.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Guthrie, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Guthrie, OK
Health
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
poncacitynow.com

2 Oklahoma attorneys charged in medical marijuana scheme

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma attorneys face criminal charges over an alleged medical marijuana scheme. Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced charges on Thursday against 56-year-old Logan Jones and 41-year-old Eric Brown. The charges resulted from a monthslong investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWCH.com

Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterinarians in southwest Kansas say there is a lot of misinformation circulating online in connection with thousands of sudden cattle deaths. Video of dead cattle has gained national attention along with confirmation that at least 2,000 cattle in southwest Kansas feed lots died from heat stress. The livestock experts say though the situation is rare, it isn’t unheard of and there is no big mystery or conspiracy. What happened can scientifically be explained.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Osdh#Nchs#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOCO

Pilot forced to make emergency landing on Oklahoma turnpike

A pilot is safe after he was forced to make an emergency landing on an Oklahoma turnpike. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the small aircraft took off from Seminole just after 9 a.m. Saturday before having to land just 20 minutes later on the Cimarron Turnpike near Stillwater. The...
SEMINOLE, OK
city-sentinel.com

Democratic LOFT (Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency) Members Respond to DOC Report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Representatives Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, and Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, released statements this week responding to findings in a Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) operational assessment of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. In her comments, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Rep. Munson said:. “I am encouraged...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Scott Pruitt joins Flashpoint team to discuss candidacy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What is going on with our special session at the Oklahoma State Capitol?. The Flashpoint team gets insight into the proceedings. Plus, the team continues to introduce the candidates for the U.S. Senate seat. This week’s guest is Scott Pruitt.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy