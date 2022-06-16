ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, IA

Governor Signs Bill To Create New Penalties For Elder Abuse, Exploitation

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Williamsburg, IA) — Elder abuse will be defined as a crime in Iowa when a new law takes effect July First. Governor Reynolds has approved a bill that creates new criminal penalties for emotional abuse and neglect of Iowans who are 60 or older. She says, “the safety and wellbeing of older Iowans is so very important, and this bill ensures that there will be consequences for those who target and harm them.” The bill also establishes a new criminal charge of financial exploitation of an older individual. The governor held a bill signing ceremony Wednesday at a senior living center in Williamsburg.

#Elder Abuse
