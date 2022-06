According to a press release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, a Cushing woman has been identified as missing person, Holly Clouse. The Citizen attempted to contact Clouse and that attempt was responded to by an advocate from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “Holly appreciates all of the support she has received,” the advocate told the Citizen last week, “We…

CUSHING, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO