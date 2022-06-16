Study Finds Impact On Trees From Artificial Light
(Ames, IA) — Researchers at Iowa State University using satellite data have found an impact from city lights on trees and plants. Yuyu Zhou is an associate professor of geological and atmospheric sciences at Iowa State. He says the impact is significant, as “artificial nighttime lights” can advance the date of breaking leaf buds in the spring by nearly nine days and delay the coloring of leaves by about six days in the fall. Those who suffer from allergies could feel an impact from earlier and longer pollen seasons. Zhou says there is one positive, though — longer growing seasons for farms in urban areas.
