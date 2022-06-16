ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Finds Impact On Trees From Artificial Light

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago

(Ames, IA) — Researchers at Iowa State University using satellite data have found an impact from city lights on trees and plants. Yuyu Zhou is an associate professor of geological and atmospheric sciences at Iowa State. He says the impact is significant, as “artificial nighttime lights” can advance the date of breaking leaf buds in the spring by nearly nine days and delay the coloring of leaves by about six days in the fall. Those who suffer from allergies could feel an impact from earlier and longer pollen seasons. Zhou says there is one positive, though — longer growing seasons for farms in urban areas.

More High Heat And Humidity Are Ahead, Know Heat Stroke Symptoms

(Webster City, IA) — Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications.” Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
Heat Advisory

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a Heat Advisory for parts of southwest and western Iowa from 11:00 a.m. this morning until 10:00 p.m. this evening. Heat index values are expected to reach 105 -degrees with a high temperature of 95 degrees.
Iowa’s Largest Food Pantry Sees Demand Rocket 68% From Last Year’s High

(Des Moines, IA) — After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45 percent increase in clients. But she says they felt a really large impact in May when “there was about a 68 percent increase.” The average SNAP benefit for individuals dropped from two dollars-65 per meal to a dollar-52. Webb says it’s straining all of their resources, but they’re “doing the best we can.”
City
Authorities Release ID Of Man Who Drowned In Saylorville Lake Thursday Night

(Polk City, IA) — Authorities in Polk County have released the identity of the man who apparently drowned in Saylorville Lake Thursday night. A 911 caller told dispatchers a man who had been swimming near Cherry Glen Beach was struggling, went under, resurfaced, then went under, and never came back up. Rescue teams responded and recovered the body of 26-year-old Maximino Jarquin-Garcia of Ankeny about 90 minutes later. An autopsy will be conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says foul play isn’t suspected.
DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
Second motorcyclist gets probation in drag racing death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second motorcyclist has been sentenced to probation after a man died during a street race in Des Moines in October. The Des Moines Register reported Friday that 36-year-old Michael Crabb and 24-year-old Brady Joe Clausi both have now been sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide. Crabb was sentenced to three years probation on May 27. Clausi, who was also charged with driving while barred and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, was sentenced to four years probation in April. Both men were charged after the Oct. 19 death of 37-year-old Kyle Houge. The three men were racing their motorcycles on Iowa Highway 28 when Houge struck a median and crashed.
Police Searching For Person Who Fired Shot At Carnival

(West Des Moines, IA) — Police in West Des Moines are searching for the person who fired a gun into the air at a carnival Wednesday night. It happed just outside the West Valley Mall and was preceded by a disturbance in the crowd of carnival goers. No one was struck by the bullet, but the shot caused some people to panic and resulted in someone being trampled. That person suffered minor injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Des Moines Police Department.
