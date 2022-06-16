Study Finds Impact On Trees From Artificial Light

(Webster City, IA) — Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications.” Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO