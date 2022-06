SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Businesses in Texas are volunteering to give school staff more resources to keep themselves and their students safe. This is all part of National Train a Teacher Day on June 20, which is about giving teachers more resources to protect themselves and their students in the case of a mass shooting like the one in Uvalde. It's something teachers can choose to take part in on top of all the training they get from their school district.

