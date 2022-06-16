Best New Residency: Silk Sonic

Click here to read the full article. The Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts has a new creative director of its fashion department.
Performance artist and designer Brandon Wen will take over the top post from Walter Van Beirendonck, who has been at the helm since 2007.
The academy touted the appointment of Wen, who is American, as “international, interdisciplinary and innovative.”
“I am audacious as hell as a person and an artist as I intend to be as...
