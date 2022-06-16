John L. Gray

Franklin Alfred Stone, age 82, of Flowery Branch, entered rest Friday, June 17, 2022, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Franklin was born September 5, 1939, in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Alfred Thomas & Polly Ann Elks Stone. He served his country proudly in the United States Marines. He worked in the administrative field in accounting & payroll for Greyhound Exposition. Franklin was an avid collector. He collected all kinds of things, but a few of his favorites were military models, stamps & coins. His pride & joy was his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He loved them with all his heart & they loved him just the same. He was of the Catholic faith and was preceded in death by his sisters, Nova Lietzen & Vickie Smith.
