Did John F Kennedy Jr. Die in Plane Crash Just Before Announcing His Senate Run Against Hillary Clinton?
A viral claim suggesting that John F Kennedy Jr. died just before he was to announce his Senate run against former first lady, Hillary Clinton, is found to be untrue.
It isn't the first time that rumors surrounding Kennedy's death have surfaced on social media. Earlier it was believed that he was still alive and return soon. Some even claimed that he is a QAnon leader.
What is Being Claimed?
An attorney and the son of former U.S President John F. Kennedy Junior was flying a plane along with his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and sister-in-law in 1999 when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard. Kennedy, along with his wife Carolyn Bessette, were cremated and buried at sea, reported PolitiFact.
