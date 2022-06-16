ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Did John F Kennedy Jr. Die in Plane Crash Just Before Announcing His Senate Run Against Hillary Clinton?

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 4 days ago

A viral claim suggesting that John F Kennedy Jr. died just before he was to announce his Senate run against former first lady, Hillary Clinton, is found to be untrue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43o6cs_0gCr1XsJ00
John F Kennedy Jr.John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com/CC-BY-SA 2.0

It isn't the first time that rumors surrounding Kennedy's death have surfaced on social media. Earlier it was believed that he was still alive and return soon. Some even claimed that he is a QAnon leader.

What is Being Claimed?

An attorney and the son of former U.S President John F. Kennedy Junior was flying a plane along with his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and sister-in-law in 1999 when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard. Kennedy, along with his wife Carolyn Bessette, were cremated and buried at sea, reported PolitiFact.

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 5

Related
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton dismisses 2024 presidential run speculation

Hillary Clinton wants the country to know she is not running for president again in 2024. The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told the Financial Times in an interview published Friday that another presidential bid was not in the works. "No, out of the question," Clinton told the outlet. "First of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
John F Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Qanon
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Say Mike Pence Is No ‘Hero’ for Defying Trump’s Election Lies: ‘He Had One Job That Day’ (Video)

”Doing your job should not label you heroic, it should label you responsible,“ Ana Navarro said. As the Jan. 6 hearings continue, women of “The View” think Mike Pence is starting to get a bit too much praise for his actions after the 2020 elections. On Friday, they took particular issue with the idea that the former VP is being seen as a “hero” for refusing to help former President Donald Trump stage a coup.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

132K+
Followers
10K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy