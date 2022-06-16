ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urwerk’s Otherworldly UR-100V Watch Now Comes in Lightweight Black Titanium

By Demetrius Simms
 4 days ago
Urwerk ’s newest space-inspired wristwatch has been cleared for takeoff.

Dubbed the UR-100V Full Black Titanium Jacket , the 41 mm timepiece is the latest in the Swiss watchmaker’s UR-100 series . Like its four predecessors , it packs all of Urwerk’s out-of-this-world watchmaking into a much slimmer, more wearable piece of wrist candy. This time around, though, the case is made entirely from black DLC titanium and paired with a matching lightweight bracelet comprising 32 titanium links.

“Our goal was to make the most comfortable watch to wear,” Urwerk co-founder Felix Baumgartner said in a statement. “The UR-100V Full Black Titanium Jacket is a perfectly ergonomic watch.”

Under the sapphire crystal dome, the compass-like dial employs Urwerk’s signature satellite configuration of wandering hour and minute markers to show how far you’ve moved through space. Once the watch’s minute hand has completed its 60-minute journey, it suddenly reappears on a 20-minute scale of 555 kilometers. This is the distance you’d travel in 20 minutes if you were standing on Earth’s equator. Another scale on its face “tracks your journey around the sun: 35,740 kilometers every 20 minutes,” according to Urwerk.

Elsewhere, the watch is equipped with a new in-house movement (UR 12.02) that features an aluminum carousel, triple baseplates made from ARCAP alloy and a self-winding rotor governed by a profiled airscrew known as the Windfänger. You can expect a frequency of 4Hz and a power reserve of 48 hours.

“This movement enabled a redesign of the carousel, bringing the hours closer to the minutes as they travel in succession along the 60-minute scale,” Baumgartner adds. “The result is an easier and more intuitive reading of the time.”

On the other side, the caseback is not transparent but has an interesting perforated design. The watch also sports a special-edition metal plate on the bezel engraved with “25 Pcs.” As you may have guessed, this means the Full Black Titanium Jacket is limited to just 25 examples that each cost $65,000 a pop.

You’ll have to move faster than the speed of light to score this interstellar beauty.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ur 100#Titanium
