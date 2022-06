A Storm Lake Dollar General employee has been arrested after being accused of stealing money from the business. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the store on North Lake Avenue last (Thur) evening on a report of an internal theft by an employee. Following an investigation, police allege that back on June 5th, a Dollar General employee, identified as 23-year-old Saadiga Kamillah Daniels of Storm Lake, had misappropriated a store deposit of approximately 21-hundred dollars for her own use.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO