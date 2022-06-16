Morning storms knock down trees, power lines in Novi

Strong thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines, leaving behind a mess and road closures in Novi on Thursday morning.

Novi Road is closed between I-96 and Grand River while crews clean up after the fast-moving storms, and thousands are without power. The line of storms moved through around 8 a.m.

Many stores and restaurants in the Novi Town Center are closed due to the damage and power outages.

The manager at Famous Dave's said the storm blew through quickly and it felt like it was over in about 45 seconds.

We're also hearing of similar damage to businesses east of the Novi Town Center area. We'll have more on later editions of 7 Action News.