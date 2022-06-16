ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights Of The Clermont City Council Meeting (June 14)

Cover picture for the articleBelow are highlights of the Clermont City Council meeting on June 14. Brian Bulthuis, Clermont City Manager, received his 6-month initial evaluation by the Clermont City Council members during the city council meeting on June 14. Council gave Bulthuis a satisfactory evaluation which will increase his yearly salary to...

