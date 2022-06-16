ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPD: Stolen car crashed at 100 mph, 1 dead, 2 in hospital

By Marlo Lacen
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the teen who died in the high-speed crash that left two others hospitalized after a vehicle they were riding in crashed into a...

LaPeachra Bell
3d ago

They passed us on Shreveport barksdale ran the light hit the curbing speeding down the service road by Anderson island the last I saw them that night was making the turn going back north by Mc Donalds I told my husband they gonna kill someone my words are haunting me next time I saw the car was the next morning. brought tears to my eyes.

