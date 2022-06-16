Macroburst of winds caused storm damage this week

Power restoration efforts continue one week after severe storms and strong winds tore through the area. Over the weekend, the three major energy providers for Wayne, Ashland and Holmes counties all pushed back restoration times for their remaining customers without power. As of late Sunday, some 3,000 customers in the three-county area remained in the dark. AEP reported more than 1,500 customers without power, saying that restoration times have been pushed back to 11:30pm tonight. Nearly 350 First Energy customers in Ashland County are also expected to have their lights back on by late night tonight. Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative, meanwhile, which still has roughly 1,500 customers without electricity, is expecting to have everyone’s power restored no later than Thursday.

WAYNE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO