One bad inning spoiled Father’s Day for the Lake County Captains on June 19 at Classic Park. The Beloit Sky Carp scored six times in the top of the seventh inning to turn a slim 1-0 lead into an advantage too much to overcome. The Captains scored three times and had the chance to add more in the bottom of the eighth. But catcher Zac Fascia struck out swinging with runners on second and third, and then Lake County went quietly in the bottom of the ninth. The 7-3 victory made Beloit a 4-2 winner of the six-game series.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO