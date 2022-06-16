ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 arrested after domestic dispute shortly after shooting a block away: Mobile Police

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iw7IK_0gCqySSx00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police confirmed one man was arrested after a domestic dispute call shortly after a call about a shooting a block away Wednesday night.

MPD said officers responded to the 700 block of Gorgas Street in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered that a known subject had shot at the victim’s home. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

2020 murder case suspect arrested again for robbery: Mobile Police

MPD said officers were then dispatched shortly after the first call to the 1000 block of Gayle Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, they discovered Michael Young, 34, pointing a gun at the female victim.

Young was taken into custody and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, domestic violence menacing, and no pistol permit.

