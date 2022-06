GREENVILLE, S.C. — The inaugural Juneteenth MegaFest was held at Falls Park in Greenville on Saturday. "We’re just excited really to bring the first Juneteenth MegaFest into Falls Park,” Upstate SC Juneteenth Alliance Executive Director Rueben Hays said. "What we want to do is have an outdoor festival that was family friendly, and that was just all inclusive as a community as a whole. We’ve got live music, we’ve got theatrical performances, we’ve got poetry, we’ve got some leaders in the community making great remarks, and a lot of bands.”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO