HOUSTON COUNTY – There is a relatively new sport cropping up on the high school scene. It’s fishing (or angling) and it’s starting to catch on. As it turns out, two of the best young anglers are from right here in Houston County. Boots Burleson, age 14, is the son of John Michael and Haley Burleson while 15-year-old Brady Mikes is the son of Ryan and Jaimee Mikes and the fishing duo is starting to get some well-deserved recognition on the fishing circuit.

